Bandai Namco EU boss hints at more Armored Core games

Armored Core 6 just launched to widespread praise, and recent comments from publisher Bandai Namco suggest that more Armored Core games could be on the way.

Bandai Namco EU CEO Arnaud Muller explained in an Aug. 24 interview that Elden Ring’s critical reception played a key role in AC6’s explosive success by helping to bring in new players, many of whom were drawn to FromSoftware’s “guarantee of quality.”

Muller told GamesIndustry.biz that AC6 was a “big step up” for the series, and that although the game won’t match Elden Ring’s sales figures, Bandai Namco “really wants to take this IP further” with FromSoftware.

Souls series content creator Ziostorm shared the interview on X, formerly known as Twitter, highlighting that Muller’s comments suggested new games in the franchise could be possible. Fans in the community were quick to celebrate the news: Series veterans are excited for Armored Core to finally make a mainstream comeback, and unsurprisingly, lots of players want FromSoftware to release DLC.

In an interview with https://t.co/gN22Eykfaq, Bandai Namco EU CEO Aurnad Muller suggests that even though Armored Core 6 won't match Elden Ring sales, future Armored Core games may be possible as they want to "take this IP further in the relationship with FromSoftware." pic.twitter.com/7ELVvaGKfB — Ziostorm (@Ziostorm1) August 29, 2023

After lying dormant for 10 years, it’s great to see the Armored Core franchise make a resurgence. AC6 is the 15th game in the series, and FromSoftware was best known for these games until it pivoted to dark fantasy with the Souls series.

Historically, all numbered entries to the Armored Core series were followed by at least one standalone expansion, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see a similar thing for AC6.

The campaign structure and Arena are ideal for new missions and content, and it wouldn’t take much for FromSoftware to make new weapons and parts available in the Parts Shop—or hidden inside missions. FromSoftware could even add new content to NG+ and NG++ to further boost AC6’s impressive replayability.

In the interview, Muller said that AC6’s combat is “very loyal to what FromSoftware fans are used to,” and he’s right. AC6 integrates several elements from the Souls series that make it remarkably intuitive to pick up and play. It’s clearly not a Soulslike, but the quick boost (dodge roll), repair kits (estus flasks), and challenging boss fights are a welcome return for fans of the genre.

With so many new players enjoying Armored Core for the first time, it’s not surprising Bandai Namco is keen to invest in the series. With its strong launch, critical reception, positive community sentiment, and Bandai Namco’s backing, it’s all-but-certain new Armored Core content is coming. It looks like newcomers and mech veterans alike should be excited for Armored Core’s future.

