Armored Core 6’s mechs are both bigger and smaller than you think

I’ve been playing Armored Core 6 nonstop since I reviewed it, and even I’m surprised by the actual scale of the ACs. When everything is big, it’s hard to tell just how big the mechs you pilot truly are, but they’re about as tall as six people.

That may not sound very tall, but when you see this picture comparison you realize it’s massive. Not only are Armored Cores six times the height of a human, but they’re also way wider and broader. We barely come up to their feet. They could just squish us with one misstep. No wonder the cities on Rubicon 3 are all abandoned.

Relative size is kind of unintuitive for a lot of people, so Armored Cores only being 6 times as tall as a person sounds weird, but look how small a person still is when you stack 6 of them next to an AC. This is based on ingame measurements, the engine uses meters for distance. pic.twitter.com/1ClUmI39rx — Zullie (@ZullieTheWitch) August 28, 2023

During the game, it can sometimes feel as though you’re in a toybox city due to the sheer scale of everything else around you, but you must have noticed the highways and cars before, so these also help to give a sense of scale.

This also means ACs are about the size of General Radahn from Elden Ring, and he was so big he had to learn gravity magic just to ride his horse.

So, that’s one more Armored Core 6 mystery down. If you’re wondering where the Moonlight Sword is, a powerful weapon present in almost all FromSoftware titles, we know that too.

About the author