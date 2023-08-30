Armored Core 6 players have found the most epic way to decide PvP brawls

Forget the guns, the missile launchers, and the lasers, two Armored Core 6 players decided the only way to decide their already awesome duel was to drop off their weapons and finish their fight “mano a mano” with their fists.

These gamers might have sparked a new “fists-only” AC6 meta after they posted their brutal player-vs-player confrontation to Reddit on Aug. 29.

With an epic soundtrack playing in the background as the battling players squared up, the first mech—believed to be Reddit gamer Khaos—hit the “Purge” option on their weapons, shedding their shoulder and arm-mounted guns and rockets and planning to go in with only their hands.

In response, their AC6 opponent paused, then purged their own weapons before engaging in a jet-fueled fistfight for the ages that looked like something out of an anime. Both players boosted and dodged their way around the desert arena, hoping to stagger and then land a Boost Kick to deal massive AP damage.

Landing grapples and melee hits is pretty tough in PvP but these two legends made it look easy whilst taking the time to dodge and weave around one another. Ultimately, Khaos emerged victorious with a final Boost Kick to the head, themselves escaping with little AP left to spare.

Spectators were in awe of the duel, with one player very happy that the two ACs used different generators meaning each player was distinct based on the color of their boost. Another particularly enjoyed the pause before the battle began, with each AC ejecting their weapons before charging headfirst into battle.

Weapons in AC6 automatically purge when ammo is depleted, but by picking up the Weight Control OS Tuning upgrade, you can manually purge parts whenever you want. Benefits include enhanced speed as you shed the weight of the parts and boost your AC’s agility, as well as gaining the ability to change your assembly in the middle of a mission.

As for Boost Kick, we’ve brought up many times just how beneficial this tuning option is from the get-go. Boost Kick should be one of the first OS Tuning upgrades you pick up, even if you don’t plan on using it to PvP. The amount of ACS damage and stagger potential the upgrade provides is too good to pass up, and can even be a handy way to dodge. It also just needs Boost to use instead of ammo.

While we don’t recommend just dropping into a PvP match and purging your weapons hoping your opponent does the same, it’ll make for quite a challenge and a story to remember—should you survive, that is.

