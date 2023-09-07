Armored Core 6: All Coral Weapons and how to unlock them in AC6

Your mech is gonna get a whole lot scarier with these.

Armored Core 6 features a wide variety of weapons, but some have eluded players who’ve sought after them for the immense power they hold. Here’s how you unlock the strongest weapons in the game, made from the very same Coral that everyone’s been trying to go after in the main campaign.

Be warned: There are spoilers up ahead. Please read at your own risk.

How to unlock Coral Weapons in AC6

To unlock Coral Weapons, you must be on New Game++. This means that you won’t be able to unlock Coral Weapons until your third playthrough.

Here’s a description of each Coral Weapon, and how to unlock them.

IB-C03W1: WLT 011 Coral Rifle

How to unlock: Beat Hal in the New Game++ Arena.

The Coral Rifle has three tiers of charge. The first tier is great for repeated fire, the second charge fires a beam straight ahead that knocks targets backward, and the strongest charge allows you to fire an even wider beam that you can manually control as it’s being fired—almost like a super in Marvel vs. Capcom.

IB-C03W2: WLT 101 Coral Oscillator

How to unlock: Achieve Hunter Class 15 by obtaining every battle log in the game.

The Coral Oscillator is one of the strongest swords in the game. It stretches to absurd lengths, allowing you to mow down the enemies from far away (quite ironic, for a melee weapon). Its charge allows you to swing the massive sword horizontally, destroying everything in the sword’s arc. While it does not combo into itself, the amount of coverage you’ll get from this blade more than makes up for it.

IB-C03W3: NGI 006 Coral Missile Launcher

How to unlock: In Chapter Five’s mission, “Regain Control of the Xylem,” there will be a treasure chest that carries the Coral Missile Launcher. At the start of the mission, jump down to the lower structure, moving to the left and then forward. To your right, there will be a wall with the treasure chest right in front of it.

The Coral Missile Launcher might be slow to track its target, but its explosions have a massive amount of area of effect and knockback, allowing you to take out hoards while aiming for a general space to shoot. When charged, it fires additional beams that also track the target, giving them even fewer routes for escape.

IB-C03W4: NGI 025 Coral Shield

How to unlock: In Chapter Five’s mission, “Regain Control of the Xylem,” there will be a treasure chest that carries the Coral Shield. When you defeat all the enemies in the first section, there will be a checkpoint at Xylem’s Control Center. Instead of following it, turn 180 degrees to a wall that separates into two hallways going forward. Take the left one and turn towards the wall. You’ll find a dropoff with the treasure chest.

The Coral Shield is a fantastic defensive tool that allows you to fully enclose yourself in a powerful shield. Even missiles won’t break it single-handedly, so this is a great tool to have on your shoulder in case you’re too slow to dodge an attack.

IA-C01W6: NG-Redshift Coral Rifle

How to unlock: Beat Ayre in the New Game++ Arena. This will also unlock the Redshift Coral Rifle.

The Redshift Coral Rifle is a rifle that emits Coral’s iconic red flare effect. An uncharged blast causes a burst of explosions around the target, whereas a charged blast engulfs the target and the surrounding radius in an even larger collection of explosions.

IA-C01W7: ML-Redshift Coral Oscillator

How to unlock: Beat Ayre in the New Game++ Arena. This will also unlock the Redshift Coral Oscillator.

The Redshift Coral Oscillator has a matching moveset to the Moonlight, including the ranged sword beams that combo into each other. While the charged blast is weaker than the Moonlight’s, the uncharged attacks are noticeably stronger.

About the author