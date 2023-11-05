When does Ark: Survival Ascended release on PlayStation?

You’re tired of waiting for Ark: Survival Ascended to launch on the PlayStation 5? If it’s any consolation, Xbox Series X|S owners don’t have it any better. Unlike Xbox, though, the PS5 release date for Ark: Survival Ascended is still not on the horizon.

A community post by Ark: Survival Ascended developer Studio Wildcard gave Xbox and PlayStation console owners a new breath of hope about the game’s console port. The fact of the matter is, one side of the community has a lot more to celebrate than the other. The Ark: Survival Ascended release date on Xbox Series X|S is set in stone, but the same cannot be said about the PS5.

When does Ark: Survival Ascended launch on PS5?

As it currently stands, Ark: Survival Ascended will release on the PlayStation 5 in late November. Per Studio Wildcard’s announcement, they are in the process of “finalizing a more precise date with Sony.” We’d usually suspect weekends for a game launch, which would make Nov. 25-26 the most likely release target. Ark: Survival Ascended will release on the Xbox on a Tuesday, though, so it appears Studio Wildcard doesn’t care all that much about strategic calendar placement. It looks like trying to guess the exact release date in this case is 100 percent luck.

The release itself will follow the same structure as Xbox, so you should know what to expect when the time finally comes. The version of Ark: Survival Ascended that will launch on the PS5 will be identical to the then-current PC and Xbox versions. Obviously, having the game up to date on day one is a net positive, but there’s another immediate benefit. Cross-platform play will be supported between PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on the day of release. Console-exclusive servers will also be available, so you’ll have the choice between playing with players on other platforms or sticking to your own.

The amazing scenery of Ark: Survival Ascended should arrive on the PS5 by the end of November. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The delayed console launch has forced Studio Wildcard into creative balancing. The developer will set up servers with boosted rates that will aid PS5 players in their quest to even up the playing field with PC and Xbox players. The same method will be used to introduce Xbox Series X|S owners to Ark: Survival Ascended when the game launches on that console. Studio Wildcard’s projection is that this whole balancing process should be finalized “by mid-December.”

No one likes delays, but everything is well as long as it ends well, and it looks like November will end well for both Xbox and PlayStation fans, even if the latter group has to wait a bit longer to play Ark: Survival Ascended.