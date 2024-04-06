Category:
Ark

What is the max level in Ark: Survival Ascended? Answered

Started from the bottom, now we're max level.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Apr 5, 2024 08:37 pm
A character in Ark: Survival Ascended holding an egg and running from a Gigantoraptor
Image via Studio Wildcard

As the name suggests, Ark: Survival Ascended throws you into a world where survival is key. While you’ll be busy gathering materials in your first hours, you’ll eventually set your eyes on character progression, wondering about the max level in Ark: Survival Ascended.

The path to Ark: Survival Ascended’s final level is made of challenging battles and an immense level of exploration that will require you to get familiar with the various aspects of the game. Picking up the Crafting Skill or learning to defeat all the new creatures are just two of the many obstacles you’ll face. 

What is the maximum character level in Ark: Survival Ascended?

Players battling in Ark: Survival Ascended's Scorched Earth map and riding Rock Elementals.
There’s always something stronger. Image via Studio Wildcard

The maximum character level in Ark: Survival Ascended is 135. Considering you start your Ark journey from level one, reaching the max level can initially look like a distant dream. However, completing regular gameplay activities like gathering resources, crafting items, and defeating creatures will be enough to get you to level 104.

The real challenge begins after level 104 since you’ll need to beat The Overseer boss on Ultimate difficulty to get an additional 15 levels. Uncovering the hidden Explorer Notes scattered across The Island will award you another 10 levels, and you can gain the remaining levels by working on your Chibi companion.

How to level up fast in Ark: Survival Ascended

Oviraptor on beach in ARK: Survival Ascended
Time is the most important resource. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To level up fast in Ark: Survival Ascended, you can prioritize completing certain aspects of the game sooner. For example, you can focus on finding Explorer Notes since their XP boosts stack, allowing you to level up quicker.

While completing simple tasks like gathering, crafting, and taming, you should use consumables like Broth of Enlightenment and Golden Hesperornis Egg since they offer temporary XP boosts.

Author
Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan is a Staff Writer and Fortnite Lead at Dot Esports. Gökhan graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since been with Dot Esports. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming, while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.