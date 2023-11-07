What does Crafting Skill do in Ark: Survival Ascended? Answered

In Ark: Survival Ascended, making necessary items is the biggest key to staying alive. You need to craft to protect yourself from the wild world and its creatures. That’s why leveling up the Crafting Skill is so important for players.

What does Crafting Skill do in Ark: Survival Ascended?

In Ark: Survival Ascended, your Crafting Skill affects two things: how quickly you can make items and how good those items are. If you have a high Crafting Skill, you’ll make things faster, and they’ll come out better.

When you put a point into your Crafting Skill in Ark: Survival Ascended, it does two things for the items you create. First, it adds half a percent to the highest damage and armor the item can have. Second, it raises the chance your item will get an extra special bonus.

Is the Crafting Skill worth levelling in Ark: Survival Ascended?

Yes, improving your Crafting Skill in Ark: Survival Ascended is definitely a good idea. It’s useful to make things faster, but its true value lies in making stronger items. This can really change how you play, giving you items with the best stats and maybe even some amazing extra bonuses.

How do you craft items in Ark: Survival Ascended?

In Ark: Survival Ascended, you can craft items by going to the crafting section in your inventory. There, you’ll see the recipes for all the items you can make. These recipes are called Engrams, and they tell you everything you need to know to make any given item.

You can unlock all sorts of different Engrams by levelling up and spending Engram Points on them. As you reach higher levels, you’ll earn more engram points each time you level up.

Remember, some items have to be made at specific places in Ark: Survival Ascended, like the Chemistry Bench or the Industrial Forge.