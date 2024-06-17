Power Rangers rocket into Ark: Survival Ascended—but there’s a catch

Hasbro’s Power Rangers franchise has burst onto the scene in Ark: Survival Ascended, bringing the world of the mighty morphers to the Studio Wildcard title—but there’s a significant catch.

The Ark: Survival Ascended developer teased the addition of the Power Rangers ahead of today’s release date (June 17)—and now, players can get their hands on them.

Go go Power Rangers. Image via Studio Wildcard

The Power Rangers’ arrival in Ark occurred at 12pm CT on June 17 and the update is available to download now—but you have to pay for the privilege.

Available on both PC and consoles, the Power Rangers crossover is a premium mod available to download via CurseForge that provides the original Power Rangers, their weapons, and Zords following a partnership with Look North World.

In an action-packed trailer, set to the original tune of the Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers TV show, the traditional dinosaurs of Ark face off against the Zords alongside skins for each member of the cast and appearances from popular Zords.

If that’s not enough, a limited-time competition is also available with the release of the Power Rangers mod. You can enter by sharing your favorite moments using the mod in-game—with prizes including two $2,000 gaming rigs and 50 gift cards worth $50.

The official Power Rangers mod is priced at $10, falling into the second-highest tier for Premium Mods available in-game, but it certainly seems you get some serious bang for your buck.

The Power Rangers mod is available to download now directly from CurseForge or by using the mod browser in Ark: Survival Ascended’s main menu.

