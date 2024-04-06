Category:
Ark

Is Ark: Survival Ascended down? How to check problems, outages, and server status

Receiving random errors? Check Ark's server status first.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Apr 6, 2024 06:16 pm
A flying creature in Ark: Survival Ascended swoops over a valley.
Image via Studio Wildcard

When Ark: Survival Ascended is down, you might start encountering various server-related errors, preventing you from logging into the game.

Recommended Videos

Ark: Survival Ascended servers can go down for various reasons: Scheduled maintenance or sudden surges in player counts may cause server outages in Ark, triggering errors in the process. However, some of these errors could also pop up due to local connection problems on your end.

In such cases, a simple router reset might resolve the issue, so it’s always a good idea to try this first when you face a server-related error. If that doesn’t work, here’s how to check Ark: Survival Ascended‘s server status and see whether your connection issues are widespread.

How to check Ark: Survival Ascended server status

A player riding a tamed Morellatops in Ark: Survival Ascended Scorched Earth
Who turned off the servers? Screenshot by Dot Esports

To check Ark: Survival Ascended’s server status, you can visit Ark’s Reddit community or the Steam Community discussions sections. Unlike most games, Ark doesn’t have a dedicated page for its official server status.

Alternatively, you can follow Ark on X (formerly Twitter) where the developer keeps its player base up to date when there are server outages or updates. Downdetector for Ark is also another decent way to keep up with the game’s server status since it allows players to report outages.

During outages, Ark’s unofficial servers might not show up, and you’ll need to wait for them to come back online again. In most cases, servers should become operational quickly. While there isn’t a set Ark: Survival Ascended maintenance schedule, the developers generally announce such plans on the game’s social media channels.

When these maintenance and downtimes occur before new patches, the light at the end of the tunnel can be new creatures, so keeping up with the update roadmap will allow you to familiarize yourself with the upcoming content before it’s available and plan around maintenance periods.

Author
Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan is a Staff Writer and Fortnite Lead at Dot Esports. Gökhan graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since been with Dot Esports. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming, while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.