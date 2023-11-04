How to find and tame an Oviraptor in Ark: Survival Ascended

While Alan Grant isn’t here to tell you all about Raptors and their permanent hunger for eggs, I’m here to show you how useful an egg-stealing, tamed Oviraptor can be in Ark: Survival Ascended.

Leave the egg hunt to the Oviraptor if you don’t want to get your hands dirty or have a guilty conscience after stealing a mother’s eggs from her nest. A helpful pet to have on your side, the Oviraptor is not only easy to find but also simple to tame in Ark: Survival Ascended.

Ark Survival: Ascended: Where to find a Oviraptor

Nab yourself a good, hearty meal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Oviraptor are a more pleasant version of the Velociraptor. While these guys won’t go any opening kitchen doors with their claws and try to eat your children, the Oviraptor will spend its time stealing eggs. The Oviraptor’s egg scavenging is incredibly helpful to use as a personal food source, to make Kibble, and for dinosaur breeding. You can set the type of egg you want the Oviraptor to steal by looking at the dinosaur, opening the menu wheel with ‘E,’ and clicking on Egg Collection.

Habitats for Oviraptors are beaches and jungles. The best places to find these dinosaurs are in close proximity to any volcanoes on the island.

How to tame an Oviraptor in Ark: Survival Ascended

A single Tranquilizer Dart can knock the Oviraptor out. Use a Wooden Club to keep the Oviraptor unconscious. This is a crucial step, as Bows can kill this species because of their low health. The taming process begins now. After knocking the Oviraptor out cold with either a dart or the club and a clean uppercut, you need a Bola to keep the dinosaur as still as possible. Do not risk leaving the Oviraptor out to the elements, as it can wake up any moment and run off with your eggs.

You need to use Kibble Eggs to tame an Oviraptor. Any egg is appropriate here, however, the heavier it is, the better. You only need to feed the Oviraptor one Exceptional or Extraordinary Egg like Giga, Rex, Quetz, Spino, Bronto, or Carno. But three Superior, four Regular, or five simple Kibble Eggs are equally viable options to tame the Oviraptor.