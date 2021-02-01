Wraith’s hitbox increased, Caustic gas dissipates after his squad dies in Apex’s season 8 patch

The Apex Legends mayhem will kick off tomorrow with season eight—and some legends won’t be the same.

Respawn outlined the season eight patch notes today. While Explosives Expert Fuse is the star of the show, tweaks to Wraith, Caustic, Horizon, and Rampart should balance out the Mayhem meta.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Despite several nerfs to her abilities across various patches, Wraith's win and pick rates are still incredibly high. And since Respawn devs are happy with the season seven hitbox tweaks to Pathfinder, they're trying a similar approach with the Interdimensional Skirmisher.

"Wraith now has a slightly larger hitbox than her fellow small legends, but the changes stay true to her model," the patch notes read. "As you can see in the before and after comparison, we’re adding some width mostly in the torso and leg areas."

The legend will also maintain the Low Profile debuff, taking more damage from incoming fire than some of her bigger counterparts. If these changes are too harsh, Respawn will look at other ways to put power into her kit.

Players were also dying to Caustic gas even after wiping out him and his team. This patch will now make all of the Toxic Trapper's poison cloud dissipate once his team is eliminated.

Players were critical of this unintended mechanic that allowed Caustic to wreak havoc from the grave. In one hilariously frustrating encounter, pro player Phillip "ImperialHal" Dosen died in Caustic's gas even though his squad won the teamfight.

Horizon was instantly a powerful pick in Apex, using her abilities to claim perfect vantage points and pick off victims. Though her Gravity Lift was already nerfed in the Fight Night patch, Respawn is further increasing its cooldown to 25 seconds. And the underwhelming Rampart is getting some love, with a Sheila angle increase from 120 degrees to 180. Her wall health during the build phase will also jump to 45 health, up from one HP.

Apex season eight, Mayhem, goes live tomorrow along with Fuse, weapon changes, and a further destroyed Kings Canyon.