Respawn removes Caustic buffs from Apex’s Fight Night patch, adds Horizon nerfs and ring changes

Since the Toxic Trapper's win and pick rate "have been climbing in unison," according to Respawn, he doesn't need the help.

Caustic mains are out of luck. The Toxic Trapper is no longer receiving a buff.

Today's Apex Legends patch introduces the Fight Night Collection Event, letting you enter the ring and pay homage to the game's popular robot, Pathfinder. And while players were expecting a Caustic buff amid other balance changes, they got Horizon nerfs and ring changes instead.

For anyone wondering: we reverted the Caustic buff after looking at data. He's been climbing like crazy the last three weeks; most concerningly, both his win and his pick rate have been climbing in unison. Looks like he doesn't need the buff! — Daniel Zenon Klein (@danielzklein) January 5, 2021

Many fans noticed that Caustic's buff was removed from the patch notes today minutes before the update was slated to go live. Lead game designer Daniel Zenon Klein said the Toxic Trapper's win and pick rate have been climbing, giving devs plenty of reason not to buff him.

Horizon, on the other hand, will have her Gravity Lift cooldown increased from 16 to 21 seconds. The Gravitational Manipulator is performing well, using Olympus' verticality to her disposal. This slight nerf should bring her down a peg.

And "in hopes of spreading out the chaos that can occur in final rings," Respawn is making slight changes to ring behavior. Ring five is now bigger, jumping from a 1,500 unit radius to 2,000. Ring six is the final circle that will slowly close over 100 seconds near ring five's center.

Rampart's Amped Cover got more of a drastic cooldown reduction, going from 30 to 20 seconds. While that's a start, the Quick Witted Modder may still need more buffs before she can elbow her way into the meta.

As for the battle royale's weapons, the Hemlok's damage was decreased from 22 to 20 and the Mastiff's spread was altered to be a bit less consistent at longer ranges. The Prowler got a slight buff, with its reserve bullets increasing from 175 to 210.

Caustic still received a buff this patch in the form of a quality of life change, however. The gas-wielder will now smash doors open with his Heirloom hammer instead of his leg, assuming you own the cosmetic.

These changes are now live alongside the launch of the Fight Night Collection Event.