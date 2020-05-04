Wraith portal bug lets downed Apex Legends players get back on their feet

An Apex Legends player found a new glitch when using a Wraith portal last night. After crawling through a Wraith portal, the downed player was surprisingly able to walk again before being revived.

While playing as Gibraltar, the player entered Wraith’s portal after being knocked down and traveled through it as if they were crawling on the floor. Strangely, they came out of the portal walking at a normal speed but with their arms in the same position they’d be in if they were still crawling.

The player still needed to be revived, however. Once they were revived by a teammate, the process was completed as usual and they went back to playing normally.

Wraith, one of the most popular characters in Apex, can be found in pretty much every squad across World’s Edge and Kings Canyon. That means players may get an advantage from this bug when trying to facilitate revivals.

This isn’t the first Wraith portal glitch, though. Last May, she had multiple problems with her portal, giving teams an upper hand by allowing players to reload and shoot while phasing in the void or annoying players by trapping them in an endless loop.

Respawn Entertainment hasn’t addressed this glitch yet. It might take a while before players see a fix to this new zombie portal bug.