Who is Rhapsody in Apex Legends Mobile?

When Apex Legends Mobile first launched, developer Respawn committed to releasing “mobile-first” legends and experiences, ensuring that the mobile version of the popular battle royale remained separate from its console and PC counterpart. The devs made good on that promise when they released Fade, the game’s first mobile-exclusive legend. So far, Fade has not come to the PC and console version of Apex Legends yet, setting the stage for future mobile-only legends.

Rhapsody is another example of the team’s focus on giving mobile users unique and separate experiences. This new legend is arriving alongside Apex Legends Mobile‘s second season, Distortion, on July 12, and she’s sure to shake up the arena in new and unexpected ways.

Rhapsody’s background and lore

Rhapsody is set to be a playable character in Apex Legends Mobile. In the Distortion launch trailer, it was revealed that she’s a DJ who loves music and beats. She’s accompanied by Rowdy, an AI-controlled robot that assists her in battle. Her abilities are, accordingly, music-themed.

Rhapsody hails from the land of Kómma. Like Hammond on some of the Outlands’ planets, the tech company Pythas Inc. controls every aspect of life on Kómma. Rhapsody was born in Neon Dunes, a rowdy nightlife district. She used her musical ear and skill to rise out of hardship and become one of the most well-known musicians in the district.

Rowdy was created by Rhapsody’s mother, an AI engineer. Her mother worked at Pythas Inc. until she was fired for discovering potentially lethal company secrets. The layoff put Rhapsody’s family into debt, which made her decide to join the Apex Games to make enough money to pay back their debts.

Rhapsody’s abilities

Respawn has yet to officially detail Rhapsody’s abilities, but some of them were on display in the Distortion launch trailer. At one point, Rowdy throws up a shield, which seems to block both enemy vision and bullets. Like other legends in Apex Legends Mobile, Rhapsody will also have access to a variety of perks that change the way her abilities work.

Rhapsody will definitely mix things up in the Apex Games with her tunes and her skills when she launches alongside Distortion on July 12.