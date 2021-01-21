Who is Maggie in Apex Legends?

The new Apex Legends character Fuse seems to be joining the roster with a bit of baggage in the form of a lifelong friendship gone wrong.

In today’s trailer for season eight, Walter “Fuse” Fitzroy has his grand introduction to the Apex Games at Kings Canyon sabotaged.

His party was crashed by the voice of a character Fuse called “Maggie,” who hacked Fuse’s ship and tried to shoot at people he was partying with. But the madness didn’t stop there. After Fuse was able to thwart the initial hack attempt by Maggie, his former friend set off a huge explosion with a remote setup of bombs.

When Salvo joined the Mercenary Syndicate, Walter "Fuse" Fitzroy got his chance to join the Apex Games, but not everyone on his home planet shared his excitement. When his big entrance didn't go as planned, would he still be able to stick the landing?

We didn’t get to see Maggie’s face in the trailer of today’s video, but based on the way the character was talking to Fuse, it’s almost certainly his lifelong friend from Salvo, where he was born and raised.

In a four-minute video released last week as part of Apex's Stories from the Outlands series, not only was Fuse introduced, but so was his complicated relationship with Maggie.

Some friends support your dreams, others have trouble letting go. Journey to Salvo and see if Fuse makes it to the Apex Games in one piece.

After years of being roughneck outlaws, when Salvo joined the Mercenary Syndicate, Maggie and Fuse’s relationship became strained.

In Fuse’s release video, Maggie expressed frustration with Salvo’s decision to join the syndicate. Fuse, on the other hand, was using the decision as an opportunity to join the Apex Games.

At the end of the video, Maggie’s rage takes over and a fight between her and Fuse results in a grenade explosion that blows off Fuse’s arm.

Based on today’s video, this likely won’t be the last that we hear from Maggie. Not only does she have ties to Fuse as a character, but she's also responsible for creating the new map that is “Wrecked Kings Canyon.”

Respawn Entertainment has not yet announced any intention of making Maggie a playable character. But considering their reputation for releasing characters at the beginning of new seasons, it wouldn’t be surprising to see players get a chance to use Maggie in-game in a few months when season nine begins or in other seasons released later this year.