Where to find all 13 Hidden Nessies in Apex Legends Firing Range

Trying to find the 13 Hidden Nessies in Apex Legends but feeling lost? No stress, we’re here to help.

You need to find ten green Nessies, one pink, one gold, and one blue. Go for the green ones first; they’re not too hard to spot. For the pink, gold, and blue ones, there are some things you have to do before they’ll show up.

All Nessie locations in Apex Legends

Green Nessie One

Start at the main spawn point. Go straight until you reach where the ramp meets the dirt, then make a hard left. Head to the spawn point on the far left. Go up the ramp, walk inside, and check behind the crates to your left. It’s dark there, so look closely.

The first Nessie is found in a dark corner at spawn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Green Nessie Two

From the first Nessie, slide down to the weapons area. Head towards the rack with special weapons from care packages. The next Nessie is right in front of it.

The second Nessie is found at the Firing Range. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Green Nessie Three

Next, go to the dueling area on the left side of the map. Look over the left side of this area to see some small ledges going down. Walk down to the last ledge; the Nessie is hidden next to a rock.

The third Nessie is behind the dueling pit. Screenshot by Dot Esports Climb down the ledge to find it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Green Nessie Four

Now, find the drop ship at the helipad in the middle back part of the Firing Range. Go inside and look right. The Nessie is next to a crate.

Look inside the ship. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Green Nessie Five

Look for a tree near the blue storage container on the right side of the map. The Nessie is on a branch about halfway up. Use Revenant to climb the tree easily. It’s hard to see, but keep pressing the loot button, and you’ll get it.

You’ll have to climb the tree. Screenshot by Dot Esports The Nessie is about halfway up the tree. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Green Nessie Six

This Nessie is under the stairs of the building near the big tower in the map’s center. Go there and look under the stairs. It can be hard to spot because it’s hidden in the shade, but it looks like the image below.

This one can be hard to spot in the shade. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Green Nessie Seven

You’ll find this one at the top of the tower, next to a deck chair. Climb to the top and grab it. Characters like Revenant, Pathfinder, or Horizon can get there easily.

You can’t miss this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Green Nessie Eight

This Nessie is at the top of the mountains on the map’s south side. It’s on a weapon crate under a flag. Climb the mountain or use the zipline to get there.

It’s at the tippy top of the mountain. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Green Nessie Nine

Go to the rocky island at the back of the map, to the right of the mountains. Use Pathfinder’s zipline if you need to. At the back of the island, go down a small ledge and look between two trash bags to find it.

The island can be reached via a zipline. Screenshot by Dot Esports It’s stashed near some trash. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Green Nessie 10

The last green Nessie is on a small ledge at the top corner of the Firing Range, on the right from where you start. Use Pathfinder’s zipline to reach it.

Zipline onto this ledge. Screenshot by Dot Esports The area is technically out of bounds, so be quick! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pink Nessie

This Nessie shows up after you kill 100 dummies. If you’ve done that, go to the top of the tower where you found a green Nessie. The pink one is at the end of a thin rail going towards the trees.

This is where the Pink Nessie spawns. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Gold Nessie

Visit all eight main areas in the Firing Range. Then, use the Charge Tower on the left side to make the Gold Nessie appear. It will show up at the very back of the main spawn point in the starting area.

The Gold Nessie only pops up after visiting every POI. Image via TruToasty on SteamCommunity

Blue Nessie

Hit a dummy with a trickshot using a throwing knife. It has to be a vertical throw, and it has to land smack-bang on the dummy’s head. After that, take the zipline to the Ravens Nest above the starting area. You’ll find the Nessie there.

The Blue Nessie is a tricky one to unlock. Image via TruToasty on SteamCommunity

There you have it—the locations of all 13 Nessies in Apex’s Firing Range. Some are hidden in plain sight, while others require a bit of acrobatics to find. So, what are you waiting for? Dive in and embrace the hunt. You’ll have your collection of Nessies in no time.

About the author