When does the Apex Legends Veiled event end?

The final event of Apex Legends’ Revelry season, Veiled, is now available in-game as of April 25. As with collection events of the past, it comes with a variety of limited-time event cosmetics to purchase, as well as a new twist on a popular game mode and some free rewards to chase down for the more active players.

The theme this time around is centered on the masquerade ball, decking out a few lucky legends in some classy couture befitting of a more gilded era in history. For those with the funds in either Apex Coins or Crafting Metals to cash out in the event store, there is also a new Prestige skin on offer for players who buy all 24 of the event cosmetics. The Prestige skin in question is “Apex Contagion” for Caustic, complete with three tiers of design upgrades and a unique finisher to boot.

The Apex Veiled event will run all the way through to when season 17, Arsenal, is released, sending off season 16 with a bang and preventing any lull in the content feed for the battle royale. But this also means your time is limited to get the most out of Veiled, so it’s important to log in and get grinding if you want to make the most out of what the event offers.

What is the end date for Apex Legends’ Veiled event?

Apex Legends’ Veiled collection event ends on Tuesday, May 9, meaning that it will be live for two weeks from its launch date of April 25. The Veiled event will end at reset on May 9, meaning players will have the opportunity to get the event badges and prize tracker rewards right up until the game goes down to make way for the season 17 update.

Throughout the Veiled event, a unique spin on Team Deathmatch is available to play called TDM Unshielded Deadeye. In this version of the mode, there are no helmets or shields in play and competitors only have access to one of three precision-focused loadouts randomly chosen at the start of each match. It’s a hardcore test of skill, so make sure that your aim is on point before launching into it on the directory.

Playing both battle royale and TDM Unshielded Deadeye throughout the event’s runtime will also gain you points toward a Prize Tracker and four available event badges. This time around, the Prize Tracker features one normal Apex Pack and an Epic skin for both Newcastle and the Mozambique for you to earn as its highlights.