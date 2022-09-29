When does Shadow Royale return in Apex Legends?

For the first time since last year, Shadow Royale is returning to Apex Legends.

Traditionally a part of the game’s Halloween celebrations, Shadow Royale first appeared during 2020’s Fight or Fright event. It was also a part of 2021’s Halloween event, which ditched the Fight or Fright theme for a new Monsters Within coat of paint. In 2022, Respawn Entertainment is going back to basics with the return of Fight or Fright on a new battleground.

During this year’s month-long Fight or Fright, players will be able to battle it out on Olympus After Dark, a horrifying twist on the usual battle royale map. As is tradition, Revenant will oversee everything, and players will have to fight for their squad—and their lives—as Shadows. There will be multiple chances to get in on the action during the event’s duration.

Here’s when Shadow Royale will return in Apex.

Shadow Royale return date and time

Shadow Royale will be available as an LTM when the Fight or Fright event begins on Oct. 4, 2022. Each week of the four-week-long event will allow players to participate in a different LTM. Shadow Royale will be the LTM in rotation during the first week of the event, which runs from Oct. 4 to 11, and the last week of the event, which runs from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1. Olympus After Dark will be the only available map for all rounds of Shadow Royale.

During the other two weeks of this year’s Fight or Fright, players will be able to play the relatively new LTM Gun Run (Oct. 11 to 18) and the popular LTM Control (Oct. 18 to 25). The event’s new cosmetics will be available during the entire duration of the event.

If you want to play Shadow Royale, make sure you log in during the first and last week of Fight or Fright.