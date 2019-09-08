When does Apex’s Voidwalker event end?

Apex Legends’ Voidwalker event is in full-swing, but the Wraith-themed festivities won’t last forever. The event is offering fans of the battle royale a slew of new and exclusive rewards, but players will only have two weeks to redeem any cosmetics before the items are vaulted.

The event hit live servers Sept. 3, introducing a new research lab based on Wraith’s lore in Kings Canyon. But that’s not all the event is offering—As is typical, Respawn Entertainment released a few event-exclusive legend and weapon skins, including a new legendary item for Wraith, for fans to purchase from the event store. Similarly, players will be able to complete event-themed missions to earn a variety of free loot items, such as banners, a loading screen, and a music pack.

Apex Legends on Twitter Prepare to step into the void with a two-week-long event focused around everyone’s favorite interdimensional skirmisher. 🔎: https://t.co/LprG5FvTTn

Apex’s Voidwalker event also added a new game mode to live servers named Armed and Dangerous. The limited time game mode reduces the amount of available loot in a match and limits the weapon pool to snipers and shotguns.

Like the battle royale’s previous mini events, the Voidwalker event will feature a double XP weekend, which was originally scheduled for Sept. 6. A bug caused by the experience boost resulted in players disconnecting from the server. In response, Respawn has pushed the double XP event to the following weekend, with the boost going live on Sept. 13 at 12pm CT.

The Wraith-themed event will wrap up on Sept. 17, giving fans two full weeks to complete any missions and unlock rewards before the items are vaulted.