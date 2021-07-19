When does Apex’s season 10 Emergence begin?

It’s almost time for a new season, Apex Legends fans.

EA and Respawn Entertainment have released new details for the battle royale’s upcoming season, which will be called Emergence.

The season’s official details page launched today alongside a new Stories from the Outlands video, titled “Metamorphosis.” The episode follows the story of Apex’s next legend, Seer, who was born as a “cursed” child with mystical abilities and a powerful gaze.

Although Respawn didn’t share any specifics about Seer’s abilities, we know he uses some sort of technology to fight foes based on Emergence’s info page. “With microdrones and an artist’s eye, Seer spots opportunities that other Legends might miss, and seizes them in the most beautiful way he can,” the legend’s description reads.

Like previous seasons, the 10th season will introduce a new weapon, battle pass, and updates to the World’s Edge map. A new battle royale ranked season will kick off with Emergence’s launch, as well as the first ranked season for the game’s three-vs-three mode, Arenas.

Fans will also get their hands on a new weapon, the Rampage LMG, when the season launches. Like with Seer, Respawn didn’t release any specific information about the weapon, such as what type of ammo it will use or whether it will be a part of ground loot. But based on the season’s page, the gun is Rampart’s invention and offers players a “surprising source of firepower.”

Emergence is scheduled to begin on Aug. 3, giving players just two weeks to complete Legacy’s battle pass and get those final few ranked matches in before the season ends.