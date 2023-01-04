There is a lot to enjoy, and maybe not enough time.

Apex Legends is kicking off its midseason event in season 15, Eclipse. The Spellbound event starts at 12pm CT on Jan. 10, giving players a limited time to participate in everything the collection event brings. And there’s quite a lot of it.

The Spellbound event marks the return of Control, the Battlefield-esque nine-vs-nine game mode. Control has made a few appearances since its debut in season 12, with Spellbound bringing the game mode for another stint on the servers.

In addition to Control, players can look for new skins from the Spellbound collection, including cosmetics for Seer, Vantage, Mad Maggie, Mirage, and others. The event is also bringing the striking Seer Heirloom, with a guaranteed (but not cheap) source during Spellbound before you have to spend your Heirloom Shards on it.

Like other Apex events, though, the Spellbound collection event has an end date and will only be available for a short period of time.

When does Apex Legends’ Spellbound event end?

Apex‘s Spellbound event will end at 12pm CT on Jan. 24, giving players just two weeks to make the most out of the festivities. Due to how critically acclaimed (and infrequent) Control is, fans who miss the game mode should dive into it as much as they can during that short period of time.

Control has made occasional appearances as extra flavor to an event, but it’s usually not on its own. “The BR [battle royale mode] is what Apex is, and the LTMs are a little spice that we add in here and there and change things up,” game director Evan Nikolich said in a press conference ahead of season 14, which explains Control’s short-lived stints in the pool.

In addition to Control, though, players will have two weeks to obtain Seer’s Heirloom without spending Heirloom Shards. Buying the 24 items in the Spellbound collection awards Seer’s Heirloom as a bonus. But after the event ends, getting one is down to the rare luck of obtaining an Heirloom.

Even if you’re not after the Heirloom, though, the Spellbound collection brings several legend and weapon skins, and players might just find something worth grabbing for their character or armament of choice.