When does Apex Legends’ season 5 begin?

Apex Legends fans received their first look at the battle royale’s next season today, named Fortune’s Favor. But while a new playable legend and season battle pass may have fans on the edges of their seats, they’ll have to wait nearly two weeks for the season to go live.

The newest Stories from the Outlands video, named “Legacy of a Thief,” centers around Loba, Apex’s season five legend. Today wasn’t the first time fans of the game have been introduced to the character, however. Loba first appeared in the season four trailer as a child and hunched over her father’s dead body after Revenant went on a killing spree.

Loba has since grown up since her parents’ death, as shown in the Stories from the Outlands video. She’s honed her skills as a thief and donned a luxurious lifestyle in the process. But while she keeps herself busy with copping jewels, there’s always one thing on the back of her mind: revenge. Loba has been hunting Revenant since the day he killed her family, and now she’s finally found him.

In addition to Loba’s arrival in-game, Fortune’s Favor will introduce a new battle pass with a host of new rewards. Similarly, Respawn is adding a new feature to the game called Quests. Although the Apex developer has yet to provide details for this new feature, the Quest appears to be an overarching goal of the season and seems to be distinct from weekly and daily missions.

“Hunt for treasure and answers in the new Season Quest,” the season’s page reads. “Those who complete the journey will be richly rewarded.”

Respawn will also introduce a new ranked series to celebrate the split. Ranked series four, like the previous ranked series, will be split into two distinct halves of ranked play before a reset takes place. Fans can read all of what features are staying or changing in ranked series four here.

When does Apex’s fifth season start?

Apex’s season five is scheduled to begin on May 12, according to the season’s page. Fans of the battle royale can expect Fortune’s Favor to run for four months like previous seasons.