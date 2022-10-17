When does Apex Legends’ season 15, Eclipse, start?

After days of teasing on social media, Apex Legends newest season has finally been revealed in a new Stories from the Outlands video.

The new SFTO, Last Hope, reveals the game’s newest legend and teases her ability set. It does not show much in the way of upcoming content, but it does announce the name and release date for the upcoming fifteenth season of the battle royale game.

After previously appearing in a massive leak of upcoming content, Catalyst is officially confirmed as Apex’s 23rd playable legend. Fans of the game are already champing at the bit to try the new character out on the game’s newest map, which is also coming soon.

Here’s the skinny on when the new content is coming to Apex.

When does Apex season 15 start?

On Oct. 17, Respawn confirmed that season 15, Eclipse, will begin on Nov. 1. There will be a roll-out of information up until that point, including news on what’s to come in the battle pass and more.

Eclipse will include the game’s newest legend, Catalyst, described as an “experienced terraformer and defensive conjurer.” Real name Tressa Smith, Catalyst “uses her remarkable control of ferrofluid to manipulate the battlefield.”

A new map is coming as part of the season, as well. Fitting with the Eclipse theme, the newest Apex arena is teased to be on a moon, potentially Cleo, a moon of Boreas, which is Seer’s home planet. More will be revealed about the new map, including its official name, very soon.

Season 15 will also introduce a gifting feature, allowing players the ability to send and accept gifts to and from friends. Anything that’s available in the in-game store can be bought with coins and gifted to friends.

Apex Legends Eclipse begins on Nov. 1.