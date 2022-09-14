There’s a full season ahead of us in the Apex Legends Global Series, and it promises to be just as full of surprises as last season was. In 2022, pro Apex finally made its major return to LAN competition. And, far from following the script of what many viewers expected to see, new regions and teams emerged to challenge the title of best Apex team in the world.

In the end, the only team that could certainly lay claim to that title were DarkZero, who defied all expectations for APAC South teams and won not only the Split Two playoffs in Stockholm, Sweden, but did it again at the ALGS Championship in Raleigh, NC. No team apart from the early dominance of TSM can boast such huge achievements in consecutive tournaments.

DarkZero are crowned the winners of the 2022 #ALGS Championship 🏆



Here’s the last minute of their winning game ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ppCpZksYk4 — Apex Journo 📝 (@ApexJourno) July 11, 2022

Now, new challengers rise to challenge DarkZero and the rest of the Apex gods that meet in the ALGS. And whether you’re a player or just an avid fan, you’ll want to know when you can start watching.

Luckily, the ALGS just officially announced the details for its third year of competition, and provided a roadmap for the competition over the course of the next year. If calendars and dates are your kind of thing, check out our guide below for everything you need to know about when the ALGS starts.

When does ALGS Year 3 start?

Technically, ALGS Year Three begins when Split One of the Pro League kicks off on Nov. 6. But even before that, there’s some ALGS competition to sort out.

Beginning on Oct. 8, the ALGS will hold its Preseason Qualifiers to determine the final eight teams that will qualify for Pro League in all of its regions. Twenty-two teams have already been invited to a Pro League in each region, but those leagues need eight more squads to round out the competition. The Preseason Qualifiers will take place on four consecutive weekends, with the winners each weekend qualifying for Pro League. The top four teams that don’t win a Preseason Qualifier based on cumulative points will grab the final four Pro League spots.

Full ALGS Year 3 schedule

After the Pro League begins on Nov. 6, Pro Leagues will compete in six series, each consisting of six games. At the end of those six series, a regional final will be held with the top 20 Pro League teams, with the winner of the regional final and the top nine teams from the Pro League standings qualifying for the Split One Playoffs, a LAN event scheduled for early 2023.

Image via ALGS

After the Split One playoffs, the second split of Pro League will begin in March and run until April. After the second split, the Split Two playoffs will take place in spring 2023. Finally there’s the Last Chance Qualifier scheduled for June 2023, followed by the ALGS Championship, which is scheduled to take place in summer 2023.

All told, it’s going to be another busy season of competition for ALGS competitors, and it starts soon.