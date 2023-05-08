What is the Apex Legends season 17 map rotation?

Apex Legends season 17, Arsenal, appears to be a promising revamp for the game’s seasoned players, and perhaps paramount in that discussion is its incoming map rotation.

While Apex hasn’t had a new map added to it since Broken Moon made its debut in November 2022, Respawn Entertainment has kept things fresh not only with direct updates to the sceneries, but with its map rotation as well.

Starting in season 16, Apex’s live map rotation was thrust into the spotlight as Respawn made its initial strides toward getting away from mid-season splits for ranked. Instead of the same map being played for entire splits, three will rotate rapidly at a time—every 24 hours in ranked and roughly every hour in pubs.

Here is the new map rotation in Apex Legends season 17.

All Apex Legends season 17 maps in rotation for pubs and ranked

As revealed by Respawn on May 1, the map rotation at the beginning of season 17 for Apex’s casual and ranked battle royale modes is:

World’s Edge

Olympus

Kings Canyon

Image via Respawn Entertainment

The trio makes up the first three full-sized maps released for the battle royale, with Kings Canyon notably making its return after a three-season absence. Of the OG three, World’s Edge is set to be the most featured with the Arsenal update, receiving several major shakeups to its long-established POIs. Apex’s two most recently added maps, Broken Moon and Storm Point, will be out of the rotation for at least the first half of season 17.

All Apex Legends season 17 maps in rotation for Mixtape

For fans of the Mixtape playlist, here are the updated map rotations for Control and Team Deathmatch:

Control

Olympus: Hammond Labs

Lava Siphon

Caustic Treatment

Team Deathmatch

Overflow

Habitat 4

Phase Runner

The rotation for Gun Run—Skull Town, Fragment East, and Estates—will remain the same for the foreseeable future.

The new map rotations, as well as the new legend Ballistic and more, will be available in Apex with the launch of season 17 on May 9.