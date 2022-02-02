What is KP in Apex Legends?

Apex Legends, the battle royale game from the makers of Titanfall, has a popular and robust ranked system, especially for a free-to-play game.

If you’ve played a ranked game of Apex or watched a content creator stream some of their own ranked matches, you’ve likely heard of the term “KP.” This can be confusing for new Apex players or those who are unfamiliar with how the game’s ranked system works.

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

“KP” in Apex is short for “kill points,” which is basically a combination of a player’s kills and assists in a ranked match. Kills and assists equate to a multiplier for the ranked points (RP) that players earn in a ranked match. When it comes to KP, a kill is equal to an assist, so make sure to team-shot opponents with your squad and earn credit for KP.

The higher you place in a game of ranked Apex, combined with the amount of KP you accumulate, will equate to more RP and thus ranking up higher and faster. A maximum of 175 RP can be earned in a game of ranked.

If you win a game of ranked Apex with one or two KP, the RP gain will be way smaller than if you were to place well and earn a lot of kills and assists. Additionally, the RP gain that you get from KP will differentiate from time to time depending on rank.

For example, if a lower RP player kills a higher RP player, the RP gain will be more for the KP earned. Vice versa, the gain is lower if the higher RP player were to kill the lower RP player.

To keep it simple: Damage enemies to earn kills and assists and place high in a game of ranked Apex and you’ll earn a solid amount of RP.