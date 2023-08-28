This may just be the best Apex Legends cosplay we’ve ever seen

Apex Legends has an extremely dedicated player base and some will always take the opportunity to show their appreciation for the game’s legends by way of cosplay. This is the case yet again in Gamescom 2023 where Pockyy Neko Cosplay took home the No. 1 spot for the cosplay competition. It is definitely a deserved finishing place and fans were quick to show their admiration of the design.

On Aug. 27, the community post about the winner of the cosplay contest went up and fans were thrilled to witness the stunning Valkyrie cosplay on show. There was clearly an extensive amount of work that went into the crafting and design of the piece itself. It is based on the Azure Blessing skin which also has the red ruby/gem situated delicately on the forefront of the helm.

Related: Apex Legends cosplayers are already creating amazing Vantage looks

The weapon that is also included along with the main character cosplay is the Longbow DMR, a highly known weapon amongst the community as we know of course from likely getting easily headshot by it. The outer engravings on the metallic-looking elements of the cosplay are also interwoven in a fashion that should be commended to a great degree along with the paintwork skills on show.

A commenter highlighted that the technology implemented into the cosplay piece was what made it stand out from some other cosplays seen around the place recently. The wings on the back of the suit are beautifully modeled with the folds making for an extra layer of authenticity. The side additions to the piece furthermore bring all of it together in a way that stands true to the in-game character of Valkyrie.

The kind individual behind the cosplay had spent over a year and a half working on this cosplay. C++ programming was also involved in the manufacturing of the piece and ultimately indicates just how much effort really went into the creation of the Valkyrie design. It may be without a doubt the very best Apex cosplay we have seen.

Too wild 😱

Dragoon Cos' got 2nd in the #gamescom2023 cosplay contest.



Any Elden Ring enjoyers? 👇 pic.twitter.com/lxpP8Zz7ba — gamescom (@gamescom) August 27, 2023

There were plenty of entries into the Gamescom Contest and the second place ended up going to a Cleanrot Knight design based on Elden Ring.

Overall, the community spirit evident from the contest has been heartwarming to witness and Pockyy Neko can be proud of the Valkyrie piece which won and will no doubt be remembered for years to come.

Related: The best team comps in Apex Legends

About the author