This handy Apex Legends app helps you track your favorite maps, modes, and legend stats

An Apex Legends fan has developed an all-in-one companion app that will surely be beneficial for players of all skill levels as it allows the players to track when their favorite maps and modes are set to return, among other things.

The companion app, which the player shared on the main Apex subreddit on Oct. 10, tracks the battle royale map rotations, mixtape modes, and will even notify you when they’re about to be available so you can hop on your PC and play your favorite matches with your friends or go tryhard on a certain map as a solo player.

This took a long time to develop. You can set alerts to your favourite map or game mode going live. The app will remind you 10 minutes before it goes live. Currently supports Mixtape modes, BR Ranked and Pubs! Let me know what you think! Download link in comments.
Perhaps even more interesting for Apex grinders obsessed with statistics, the app also tracks your digital data for each Legend, telling you what percentage of the battle royale’s population you’re in for each stat. When I downloaded and checked out the app, it told me I was in the top 10 percent of kills using Loba this season—not too shabby!

Crossreferencing with Apex Status, a tracking website that aggregates player stats in Apex, the application does show the same results, which means you can be confident the results shown in the downloaded program are fairly accurate.

Aside from statistics and notifying eager Apex players whenever their favorite maps and modes are going up again, the player-crafted app also has information about the title’s many weapons; even going as far as putting information regarding how many shots you’d need to hit to down a player wearing purple armor.

Other minor app features include event timers, Respawn server status, showing what’s available for crafting, and even the minimum RP required to hit Predator; that last stat is something we’re sure you’ll be needing in your ranked play.

This handy Apex app is available to download on iOS and Android from today.

