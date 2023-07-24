This Apex trio continues to dominate the ALGS and its bleeding into ranked too

The Apex Legends Global Series Championship team list is now locked and loaded following June 23’s Last Chance Qualifiers—and just like at the Split Two Playoffs in London, a certain trio of legends continues to run amok and dominate pick rates.

No matter the region, the team of Horizon, Catalyst, and Seer was present twice as much as any other trio, according to Apex stats site Apex Legends Status. Counts are yet to be finalized for all LCQ regions, but it’s clear already just by the pick rates for North America and EMEA that the trio remain as strong as ever.

The three picked up where they left off at the ALGS Split Two playoffs last week, where, on the final day of competition, they were seen together in 36 matches. The next-most-picked trio—which saw Bangalore inserted for Catalyst—was picked 17 times. DarkZero Esports utilized the trio to its fullest, ultimately winning the tournament with the three legends.

Related: DarkZero one-up TSM at ALGS Split Two Playoffs to win third international crown

Horizon leads the trio for individual win rate and picked rate in ranked this season at 64.3 percent and 20 percent respectively, but both Catalyst and Seer sit alongside the Skirmisher for win rate. Catalyst has a far lower pick rate—partially due to the fact she is still relatively new to the game, arriving last November.

Each legend excels in its respective role. Catalyst’s kit is versatile for a Defensive legend, with Piercing Spikes acting as both an effective slow and short-range detection for nearby enemies and the Barricade preventing enemies from breaching buildings—incredibly effective for a later-game scenario.

The most potent trio in Apex Legends right now. Images by Respawn Entertainment. Remixed by Dot Esports.

We touched on Seer’s rapid rise in win rate in late June following the overhaul to his kit in the Dressed to Kill update, and the Recon legend remains as potent as ever. Once a part of the dreaded ALGS Split One trio alongside Bangalore and Valkyrie, Seer has remained the most popular Recon legend in the game in both pro and ranked play.

But it’s Horizon’s continued dominance and her potent set of abilities that make her the glue to this outfit. While her Skirmisher peers can assist in the team’s mobility via their ultimates, Horizon’s main mobility skill Gravity Lift is tied to her Q and on a 20-second cooldown, meaning constant repositioning. When used in combination with Catalyst’s Dark Veil wall, a team can cover great distances with little to no downside during a firefight.

All three only grow stronger the later a game runs, with Horizon’s Black Hole ultimate of particular note in the super-late game where the final circles are minuscule.

It remains to be seen whether the Respawn devs will make any adjustments before September. Historically there have been major patches before the Championship playoffs, with last year’s Awakening event dropping just weeks out from the 2022 finals and featuring an assortment of balance adjustments to legends.

If not, however, expect this trio to maintain their standing at the top of the ALGS pick rates.

About the author