Apex Legends is a game that’s mostly about gun skill and positioning. If you don’t have those two things, it’s difficult to succeed with any legend in the game.

However, what legend you choose can certainly affect how well you do in your ranked games when you match up against players of a similar skill level. Being able to master legends and their abilities can give you an upper hand if all other things are equal. Of course, in any type of hero shooter, some characters are inevitably more useful than others.

The worst characters you can pick in Apex are those with abilities that don’t benefit their team much and often hurt themselves more than help anyone at all. Some of these characters are popular despite being mediocre, while others commit the cardinal sin of not being useful or fun to play at the same time.

Regardless, these are the worst characters you can play in Apex based on their abilities, how they synergize with other characters, and their ease of use.

The 5 worst characters to play in Apex Legends

Octane

Hear us out: Octane is a bad character, and he’s also one of the best-designed characters in the game.

Octane has routinely been one of the most-picked legends in Apex over the past couple of years, if not holding the top spot outright. It’s easy to see why, too. He’s very easy to use, he makes players go faster in a game where fast movement is valued, he regularly gets great skins, and he has a fun personality.

All of those things make him a great character that people enjoy playing in pubs as they try to run down entire lobbies, and terrible in most other contexts. He’s not really a team player, and he’s not trying to be. The only ability that he has that can truly benefit his teammates, the Launch Pad ultimate, isn’t nearly as useful in terms of distance than Valkyrie or Pathfinder’s ultimates, and isn’t nearly as safe as Wraith or Ash’s portals. And even though he can be a useful character for tap-strafing movement gods and pub-stompers, it’s far, far more common to see the random Octane in your squad stim far away from you and die on his own, usually before spam-pinging the team he ran headfirst into and angrily asking where his team is (behind you. They are behind you because you ran ahead without telling anyone, Octane main).

Octane isn’t a good character, but he is an ideal character for those casual players that want to drop in and feed their faces off, and he’s the best worst character in Apex, for our money.

Rampart

Rampart has the opposite problem as Octane. She can be a useful character in a team setting, but she requires all of her teammates to play around her to a fault and most of her abilities just take too long to set up.

Rampart is one of Apex’s brightest personalities, and the move to allow her to use her Sheila minigun ultimate while moving around was an absolutely necessary one to make her a fun legend to play for many people. But that minigun still takes a while to wind up, and that concern goes double for her Amped Cover tactical. The Amped Cover walls can be useful in blocking doorways and denying space to enemies, but they’re also incredibly easy to shoot out while they’re deploying, and she’s just not very good at providing cover for her allies in more open spaces.

To make matters worse, the usefulness of her passive ability is wholly reliant on how good LMGs are in Apex’s meta. At the moment, not many LMGs are preferred over assault rifles or the ever-present sniper/marksman-and-SMG combo. This makes the passive redundant, as it essentially can be lumped into her ultimate ability.

If you’re running with a regular team and are committed to learning every Rampart trick in the book, she can be a good character. But for most players, your time is better spent learning someone else.

Mirage

Mirage is a character that will always have a group of players that swear up and down he’s the best legend in the game. You should not trust those people.

Mirage’s whole thing is “let’s make someone else look dumb.” And he can be very good at doing that! It’s usually pretty difficult to tell which Mirage is the real Mirage when he hits Life of the Party ultimate, and that ability can definitely win you some fights. There’s just not much depth to Mirage beyond that. He’s a character that’s good for content and little else.

The season 16 changes that allowed Mirage to remain invisible after reviving a teammate helped his case a little bit, but not much. Typically, Lifeline or Newcastle are more useful characters for reviving teammates, as Mirages that are reviving around you are usually still easy to find by spamming a spray weapon or throwing a grenade in their general area. And once you spot out a reviving Mirage, he’s usually as good as dead.

Will there be a Mirage main that wins a one-vs-three against you and instantly posts the clip to Twitter? Absolutely. But unless you’re already a good player that just wants to stomp their way out of the Rookie and Bronze ranks, you can probably do better with someone else.

Newcastle

Newcastle has an intriguing set of abilities for a shield character. As opposed to Gibraltar or Rampart, Newcastle’s shields are all about movement and advancing quickly towards your teammates, instead of being a character that likes camping and taking his sweet time to set things up.

Unfortunately, everything that Newcastle does is countered by the most basic part of the game: shooting your gun.

You can destroy Newcastle’s ultimate, Castle Wall, by shooting it. You can destroy Newcastle’s tactical, Mobile Shield, by shooting it. You can even destroy the knockdown shield Newcastle uses to cover himself and his teammate while reviving them by shooting it. If you see an enemy Newcastle, you were already probably going to shoot at him, so countering his abilities is just about the most natural thing in the game.

Newcastle’s cover is poor enough that making him work in higher ranks frequently requires him to be paired with Wattson, which also creates a slow team composition that just soaks up damage and hopes that an enemy team either runs out of bullets or tries to push in close to them. But when teams can usually just sit back and destroy Newcastle’s cover either with bullets or one of the plentiful damage-dealing abilities in the game, why would you do that?

Revenant

Revenant is the ultimate annoying character in Apex, and probably the character most in need of a full rework. As it stands, his abilities seem impossible to balance. Either he is completely overpowered, or mostly useless. Currently, he’s the latter.

Probably best-known for the infamous RevTane composition that let teams fly into each other in Revenant’s Death Totem form, get sent back to the Totem, and then immediately take the Octane Launch Pad for a second try, the Respawn team quickly recognized just how bad this strategy felt to play against and quickly nerfed the time players could spend in Death Protection. The resulting nerf made Death Totem equally as likely to get you killed as teams waited for Revenants to overextend and their timer to run out, leaving them vulnerable.

The rest of Revenant’s abilities? His Silence (situationally useful, but difficult for it to feel impactful most of the time), and the Stalker passive, which lets him crouch walk a bit faster and climb walls for longer. Yep. Revenant is basically a deadlier version of a climbing gym bro.

It’s a good thing Revenant’s design is so good and he’s generally been pivotal to Apex’s lore so far because if he didn’t have that, he’d mostly be wasting space. Hopefully the Respawn team can figure out a way to turn his abilities into something both balanced and useful, because at the moment, seeing an enemy Revenant is far more likely to cause you to sigh at how stupid the ensuing fight will be rather than fear his presence.