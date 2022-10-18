The Guard enters Apex Legends, signs one of North America’s best teams

They didn’t stay FAT for long. The ex-Torrent Apex Legends squad that had been competing under the name “Free Agent Turtles” for the last few months has a new home, and it’s with an organization that has quickly made a name for itself in a short period of time.

The Guard announced the acquisition of FAT today, comprised of Rkn, Keon, and RamBeau. The introduction video is almost as much of a highlight as the acquisition itself, featuring several well-known personalities from outside The Guard, one of the most famous pieces of Apex commentary from season two of the Apex Legends Global Series, and… twerking. Kind of.

While it appears some members of the new squad for The Guard still need to work on their ability to throw that thing in a circle, the pick-up is a great one for the team getting into Apex for the first time. Along with Euriece, Rkn and RamBeau formed a fearful trio under the Torrent banner. But after a poor run of form, failure to qualify for the ALGS Championship, and some visa issues led Euriece to step down from the competitive squad, the team looked to be in dire straits.

Then the ALGS Championship happened, where both Rkn and RamBeau blossomed into unlikely stars. Both joining separate European teams as emergency COVID substitutes, the two managed to guide their respective teams, iG International and GMT Esports, into the grand finals of the event. It was there that RamBeau delivered one of the most memorable moments in Apex history when he clutched out the first game of the grand finals as a solo player, swooping in opportunistically to sweep up NRG and Cloud9.

Both players performed impressively with their teams despite having no experience playing with their temporary teammates. And after adding Keon to the squad to round out their roster, they enter the third year of ALGS hungry to prove themselves once again. They’ll do so representing The Guard, who made waves in North America’s VALORANT scene this year but did not secure a Riot partnership despite creating one of the most exciting young teams in North America.

While The Guard’s VALORANT squad is still uncertain, they’ll head into the new season of ALGS with a team that has a real shot at winning tournaments this season.