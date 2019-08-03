Tempo Solveful’s insane play gets his team a victory at the Apex Legends EXP Invitational

Tempo Storm’s Kyle “Solveful” Concienne ziplined his way to victory in game six of the ESPN EXP Invitational with a big-brain play yesterday.

In the final round of day one at the Apex Legends tournament at the X Games in Minneapolis, Solveful strategically positioned himself in the air while teams below him fought each other.

Zipline Bounce Clip of ESPN Esports Playing Apex Legends – Clipped by GolldenFalcon

Solveful and his teammates—Bowen “Monsoon” Fuller and Dylan “Assert” Romo—found themselves in a six-team firefight. The ring was closing, forcing all of the teams to shoot or be shot at.

In order to escape the madness, Solveful and Monsoon jumped on a zipline to hover above the fighting. Even though Monsoon was quickly shot down, Solveful kept jumping back and forth on the zipline until two injured players were left standing. He sneakily landed behind the two Rogue players and one-clipped them with his R99 submachine gun.

The play gave Tempo Storm their only victory of the day, earning them 12 placement points and a second-place spot in the standings behind TSM after the first day.

Screengrab via Twitch.com/ESPNEsports

The tournament awards teams with one point per kill and more points based on placements. First place earns 12 points, second place gets nine, and third earns seven. Teams placing 16th and above don’t get any points for the round.

Tempo Storm are tied for first in kill count across the first six games and have an average placement of sixth.

To watch the second half of the Apex EXP Invitational, tune in to the ESPN Esports’ Twitch channel today at 3pm CT.