Selectfire Prowler, Nemesis highlight care package and crafting rotation in Apex’s season 18

Apex Legends’ season 18 is putting a beast behind the Replicators and spicing up the weapon rotation. The Nemesis will move to the crafting rotation, while the Prowler will return to the care package alongside its famed Selectfire hop-up. The beloved R-99 will also return to floor loot, Respawn Entertainment confirmed ahead of the new season.

To make room for the changes, Respawn is pulling the Hemlok out of the care package and returning it to floor loot, with some buffs over its regular, non-care-package state. Players should expect a Hemlok with improved damage and recoil compared to its base version. It may even have enough firepower to “run with the big dogs”—the triad of Nemesis, Flatline, and R-301, according to lead weapons designer Eric Canavese.

The R-99 and the Rampage are leaving the Replicators to accommodate the addition of the Nemesis and the Mozambique with Hammerpoint Rounds. The R-99 in particular will have its power toned down slightly, with nerfs to its vertical recoil and magazine ammo capacity. This reduction could also compound with a nerf to strafe speed and headshot multiplier across all SMGs.

Here’s a recap of the changes to the weapon pools Respawn has shared before season 18.

Entering the Care Package: Prowler SMG (with Selectfire)

Prowler SMG (with Selectfire) Entering the Replicators: Nemesis, Mozambique (with Hammerpoint Rounds)

Nemesis, Mozambique (with Hammerpoint Rounds) Leaving the Care Package: Hemlok

Hemlok Leaving the Replicators: R-99, Rampage

The Nemesis’ move to the Replicators could potentially bring some “Nemesis reprieve,” according to Canavese. While this change means it won’t spawn as floor loot, players will also have a set way to get their hands on this weapon if they want to—and with how coveted the weapon has been, it won’t be a surprise to see squads flocking to Replicators to craft it.

Apex’s 18th season is also bringing a slew of other changes to weapons and legends. Revenant is getting a full rework when the next update hits, while the Nemesis will remain unchanged. Players can see everything the new season, Resurrection, has in store once the patch lands on Aug. 8.

