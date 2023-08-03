Apex Legends’ best gun isn’t getting nerfed in season 18, but you still might see it less

New Apex Legends seasons usually bring balance changes to weapons, legends, or attachments. The game’s 18th season is no different, but one of its deadliest weapons will stay untouched: The Nemesis Burst AR isn’t slated for any nerfs this season, Respawn Entertainment confirmed ahead of season 18.

The Nemesis was added to Apex in season 16, breaking the five-season hiatus between new weapons since the release of the CAR SMG in season 11. This new gun was meant to compete against the Flatine and the R-301, and Respawn thinks it’s in a good spot.

“We’re actually very happy with where the Nemesis is,” lead weapons designer Eric Canavese said in a recent press conference. The energy AR is “performing very well” and is taking on the role Respawn has in mind for it: “rivaling the Flatline and the 301 as a top-tier assault rifle.”

Though there are no plans to tone down the Nemesis in season 18, the designers have their eyes on the weapon and the sandbox. “It’s not like changes will never happen, but currently we have no desire to change and kind of break up the meta that we’ve seen from the top end,” Canavese said.

Respawn doesn’t have any buffs slated to help the Flatline and R-301 compete against their younger sibling, either. The power levels of the “triumvirate” of assault rifles are “all very close,” according to Canavese, so the three popular ARs are bound to stay basically the same this season—but the lesser-used Hemlok could potentially make a glorious comeback.

The Hemlok is leaving the care package and returning as floor loot, and Canavese teased buffs to its damage and recoil compared to the non-crate version. “I believe it has enough juice to sort of run with the big dogs,” he said, which should make it pretty powerful when the season releases.

The Nemesis was “definitely tuned pretty hot” when it was released, Canavese admitted at the time. The weapon seems to be doing its job well, in Respawn’s eyes—and maybe too well, according to some fans.

Players have banded together to ask for nerfs to the powerful burst AR, and the Nemesis has also emerged as a clear outlier in pro play. Stats-tracking website Apex Legends Status outlines the Nemesis’ sheer dominance: The gun has ranked among the most-picked weapons in competitions since its release, including in July’s ALGS Split Two playoffs.

While the Nemesis will not see any nerfs this season, players will get some “Nemesis reprieve” due to its upcoming move to the crafting rotation, according to the designer. This means you can’t find the Nemesis on the floor, though players can craft it rather than relying on luck.

While it’s not bringing any nerfs to the Nemesis, Apex’s season 18 is also ushering in the first full legend rework in Apex with the reborn Revenant, as well as changes to care package and replicator weapons and some balancing adjustments. Players can catch it all when season 18 goes live on Aug. 8.

