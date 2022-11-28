Revenant’s ability perks in Apex Legends Mobile will make OG Apex players jealous

Revenant is the next legend releasing in Apex Legends Mobile.

In a trailer for the game’s upcoming patch, titled Underworld, developer Respawn Entertainment showed off Revenant’s mobile look and abilities. He’ll be arriving in the game tomorrow, Nov. 29 at 7pm CT alongside a new battle pass, new LTMs, and new holiday celebrations. Players will also be able to try out a new ranked split and purchase new cosmetics from the in-game shop.

When all is calm, and all is bright, a stealthy Legend creeps up your walls to give you a fright.



Spread some holiday fear when Revenant joins the Apex Mobile Games tomorrow on November 29th. pic.twitter.com/iRe5bta0AT — Apex Legends Mobile (@PlayApexMobile) November 28, 2022

The Synthetic Nightmare’s base abilities will remain the same in Mobile as they are in the PC and console version of Apex Legends, but players will be able to add bonuses and additional effects to them using the mobile-exclusive legend perks system. Some of the available perks include Zombie Siphon, which restores Revenant’s HP when he knocks down enemies while using Death Totem, and No Rest For The Wicked, which allows Death Totem to grant Revenant’s Stalker passive to allies who use it.

Several of Revenant’s other legend perks are based around using finishers. Battle Adaptation grants 100 EVO Shield points when he uses a finisher, while Deadly Momentum reduces his ultimate cooldown by 30 percent after he uses a finisher. Respawn listed all of Revenant’s potential perks in a blog post celebrating the impending start of Underworld.

Revenant has been available in the console and PC version of Apex Legends since season four. He is joining Ash, Crypto, Loba, and all of the console and PC version’s base cast on the mobile stage, which pits players against one another in a similar way to its more established cousin.