Respawn’s weekend check-in addresses EXP Invitational, art, and more

Respawn Entertainment checked in today with the community to recap important events, showcase creative talent, and address keyboard and mouse use on consoles.

Respawn’s community manager, JayFresh, discussed it all in a Reddit post.

Apex Competitive Events

The teams for the EXP Invitational, which will be held at X Games Minneapolis on Aug. 2 and 3, were announced. “The competition will feature 20 squads of three competing across 12 matches, with a total prize purse of $150,000,” JayFresh said.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

For fans who missed the event, it will be rebroadcasted tomorrow on ABC from 2 to 4pm CT. Full announcements can be found here.

Creative Projects

Respawn Entertainment teamed up with the Hacksmith to create a real life version of Wattson’s ultimate ability, the Interceptor Pylon. Hacksmith Industries use fictional ideas from movies, comics, and video games to create working prototypes.

JayFresh also showcased the Art Station of three Respawn concept artists, Liam MacDonald, Cliff Childs, and Danny Gardner, who have been updating their portfolios since season two dropped.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Keyboard and mouse use on consoles

Finally, JayFresh addressed Respawn’s stance on using a keyboard and mouse on consoles: it will not be condoned. Players who use a mouse and keyboard gain an unfair advantage over those that use controllers on consoles. Respawn will be investigating ways to detect if players are doing it, and will announce consequences for those players at a later date.

Check out more issues and bugs that Respawn is working on by visiting the Apex Dev Tracker.

