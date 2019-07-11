How to watch ESPN’s Apex Legends EXP Pro-Am

ESPN’s EXP Pro-Am brings together an array of popular streamers and pro players with athletes and sports personalities in an Apex Legends brawl of epic proportions.

The tournament takes place today at 8pm CT with $25,000 on the line for the V Foundation for Cancer Research. The event will showcase the combined skill of pro players and sports personalities in teams of three.

The streamer and pro player side of the event includes Guy “DrDisrespect” Beahm, Coby “dizzy” Meadows, and Lucas “Mendokusaii” Håkansson, while the celebrity side boasts the likes of Connor Ball from U.K band The Vamps, Devin Booker from the NBA’s Phoenix Suns, and Sam Witner from “The Walking Dead.”

Full list of participants

Streamers, pro players, and ESPN hosts Athletes and celebrities Casper Bernardrick McKinney (Houston Texans) Dizzy Blake Cashman (New York Jets) Dr Disrespect Breanna Stewart (Seattle Storm) Dropped Chris Thompson (Washington Redskins) Tennp0 Connor Ball (The Vamps) Fedmyster Darius Miles (former NBA player) Gigz Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns) HusKers Dillon Francis Jericho Eli Apple (New Orleans Saints) Jessica Chobot Jey Uso (WWE) KingRichard Jimmy Uso (WWE) Malik Forte Joejun Williams (New England Patriots) Mendokusaii Kenneth Faried (Houston Rockets) Naomi Kyle Kenny Omega (All Elite Wrestling) Nick EH 30 Marchus Scribner (Actor from Backlash) Stonemountain64 Marcus Williams (New Orleans Saints) Sweetdreams Martellus Bennett (former NFL player) Sydnee Goodman Mike Davis (Chicago Bears) Teenage Mitchie Brusco (X Games gold medalist) Viss Orlando Scandtrick (NFL Player) Xchocobars Questin Richardson (former NBA player) Clinton Yates Rasheem Green (Seattle Seahawks) Israel Gutierrez Ryan Decenzo (X Games gold medalist) Jack Mitrani Sam Witner (Actor on The Walking Dead) Marcus Spears Stephen Weatherly (Minnesota Vikings) Maria Taylor Shawne Merriman (former NFL player) Sarah Spain Tarik Cohen (Chicago Bears) Tatiana Suarez (UFC Strawweight) Tom Schaar (X Games gold medalist) Troy Gentile (Actor from Goldbergs) Xavier Woods (WWE) Zach Moore (Arizona Cardinals)

Schedule

EXP Pro-Am kicks off this evening at 8pm CT.

Streaming

The tournament is available to watch on EA’s and ESPN Esports’ Twitch channels, as well as each of the participating streamers’ and pro players’ channels.