How to watch ESPN’s Apex Legends EXP Pro-Am

$25,000 is on the line for charity.

Image via ESPNPR Twitter

ESPN’s EXP Pro-Am brings together an array of popular streamers and pro players with athletes and sports personalities in an Apex Legends brawl of epic proportions. 

The tournament takes place today at 8pm CT with $25,000 on the line for the V Foundation for Cancer Research. The event will showcase the combined skill of pro players and sports personalities in teams of three. 

The streamer and pro player side of the event includes Guy “DrDisrespect” Beahm, Coby “dizzy” Meadows, and Lucas “Mendokusaii” Håkansson, while the celebrity side boasts the likes of Connor Ball from U.K band The Vamps, Devin Booker from the NBA’s Phoenix Suns, and Sam Witner from “The Walking Dead.”

Full list of participants

Streamers, pro players, and ESPN hostsAthletes and celebrities
CasperBernardrick McKinney (Houston Texans)
DizzyBlake Cashman (New York Jets)
Dr DisrespectBreanna Stewart (Seattle Storm)
DroppedChris Thompson (Washington Redskins)
Tennp0Connor Ball (The Vamps)
FedmysterDarius Miles (former NBA player)
GigzDevin Booker (Phoenix Suns)
HusKersDillon Francis
JerichoEli Apple (New Orleans Saints)
Jessica ChobotJey Uso (WWE)
KingRichard Jimmy Uso (WWE)
Malik ForteJoejun Williams (New England Patriots)
MendokusaiiKenneth Faried (Houston Rockets)
Naomi KyleKenny Omega (All Elite Wrestling)
Nick EH 30Marchus Scribner (Actor from Backlash)
Stonemountain64Marcus Williams (New Orleans Saints)
SweetdreamsMartellus Bennett (former NFL player)
Sydnee GoodmanMike Davis (Chicago Bears)
TeenageMitchie Brusco (X Games gold medalist)
VissOrlando Scandtrick (NFL Player)
XchocobarsQuestin Richardson (former NBA player)
Clinton YatesRasheem Green (Seattle Seahawks)
Israel GutierrezRyan Decenzo (X Games gold medalist)
Jack MitraniSam Witner (Actor on The Walking Dead)
Marcus SpearsStephen Weatherly (Minnesota Vikings)
Maria TaylorShawne Merriman (former NFL player)
Sarah SpainTarik Cohen (Chicago Bears)
Tatiana Suarez (UFC Strawweight)
Tom Schaar (X Games gold medalist)
Troy Gentile (Actor from Goldbergs)
Xavier Woods (WWE)
Zach Moore (Arizona Cardinals)

Schedule

EXP Pro-Am kicks off this evening at 8pm CT.

Streaming

Twitch

The tournament is available to watch on EA’s and ESPN Esports’ Twitch channels, as well as each of the participating streamers’ and pro players’ channels.