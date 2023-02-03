Anyone who played either of the Titanfall games in the mid-2010s will tell you the popular Apex Legends battle royale is set in the same universe as those titles. There have been rumors for years that Respawn might have been working on something else, but no official confirmation. Now the word is getting out that a canceled single-player game from the developer was an Apex tie-in.

As reported by VGC, Jeff Grubb discussed this alleged single-player mode in Apex during a live stream on the Giant Bomb Twitch channel.

Grubb stated this was the previously announced single-player project originally heralded by Respawn in 2021, and it was going to be an attempt at a Titanfall-like experience inside of the battle royale. Some of the information from the live stream was shared in an AlphaIntel tweet, which Jeff Grubb corroborated.

Details of scrapped Apex Legends single-player game that was in development per @JeffGrubb:



– Featured BT & other Titanfall characters

– Rampart brought BT back to life

– Players played as Blisk

– Legends would show up to give you powers

– Inspired by Doom Eternal

– Wall-running pic.twitter.com/0KotiePmfp — Apex Legends News (@alphaINTEL) February 3, 2023

The leak alleges that there would be a return of popular Titanfall characters like BT, with Rampart having brought the giant mech back to life. Strangely enough, it’s alleged it would be somewhat inspired by Doom Eternal, with players taking on the role of Blisk. Players would also be able to use the popular wall-running mechanic from the original games too.

Much of the community has not responded positively to this news, with many hoping this new single-player game would give players another taste of the vintage series. Unfortunately, this came at the same time as Respawn shutting down their mobile port of the game less than a year after it was released.

At this point, it seems that the Apex developer will put more focus on its battle royale and the competitive scene around it as the ALGS 2023 is well underway.