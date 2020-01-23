Respawn will reward loyal Apex Legends fans with a weapon charm, badge, and extra XP for season 4

Respawn is celebrating the one-year anniversary of Apex Legends with a new season, champion, weapon, and, most importantly, rewards for players.

Players who log in for the first week of season four, Feb. 4 to 11, will receive the generous Anniversary gifts. Apex fans can expect a fly weapon charm, a new badge, and some extra experience.

Here are all of the login rewards that loyal players will receive.

Origami Flyer weapon charm

Image via Respawn Entertainment

In keeping tradition with the paper gifts commonly handed out for a one-year wedding anniversary, Respawn will reward players with a fancy, red Origami weapon charm.

Year one Loyalty badge

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Players will receive one of three Loyalty badges depending on “when you took your first leap from the drop ship,” according to the EA website. Those who have played the battle royale longest will have a birthday cake topped with sparkly Apex candles.

10,000 XP for your first match of the day

Apex fans will get 10,000 XP on their first match of the day between Feb. 4 and 11. This will definitely help players get an early jump on season four and potentially provide a quicker path to Battle Pass rewards.