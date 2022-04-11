Respawn fixes bug that prevented Apex players from placing abilities on Storm Point in latest patch

While the Warriors collection event will be departing from Apex Legends alongside Control’s second limited-time run tomorrow, some of the bugs and issues that it introduced are already seeing a fix thanks to an update that just hit the game today.

The brief patch notes for the fix were listed in an announcement by Respawn, with the highlight update of note being that placeable abilities are now once again placeable on Storm Point. This comes after many clips surfaced throughout the past two weeks showing entire sections of the tropical map that appeared to be impossible to place Wattson or Pathfinder’s abilities on.

Just pushed a @PlayApex update to address:

-Issues with placeable abilities on Storm Point.

-Third-party controllers not working on Xbox Series X|S.

-Various next-gen console, Control, and Bangalore Story Event fixes. — Respawn (@Respawn) April 11, 2022

Many of the more general improvements that the patch brings were not explained in detail, but fixes for next-gen consoles, Control, and the Bangalore story event—The Williams Sendoff—were highlighted. The next-gen console fixes included updates that should allow third-party controllers to once again work on Xbox Series X and S consoles. Fixes to The Williams Sendoff most likely include a fix to the issue Respawn brought attention to last week, where completion could lock a player’s FOV to 70 until they restarted the game.

With Control leaving Apex once more tomorrow, players will only have tonight to enjoy the fixes. But updates so late into this limited-time run suggest we can expect to see more Control action later down the line, either in this season or the next. With the amount of work being put into the UI and systems behind the new game mode, it’s unsurprising to see Respawn continue to try and gradually integrate it into a comfortable third spot on the playlist screen.