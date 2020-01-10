Registration for Apex Legends Global Series first online tournament delayed

EA and Respawn Entertainment raised their celebratory glasses last month after announcing the next leg on Apex Legends’ venture into esports: the Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS). But with two weeks before the first event begins, a delayed sign-up period may already spell disaster for the season’s first online tournament.

The tournament hosts revealed that the registration date for the first online tournament of the year—which was originally scheduled to open tomorrow—has been pushed back. A new sign-up date will be announced at a later date as more information comes in, according to the developer’s announcement. A reason wasn’t provided for the delayed registration period.

Apex Legends on Twitter Heads up, Legends. Registration for the ALGS Online Tournament #1 has been moved to a later date. As soon as we have information on the new registration date, we’ll be sure to communicate it here.

The 2020 ALGS season is broken up into four different types of events: online tournaments, Premieres, Challenger events, and Majors. Online tournaments are open to PC players from around the globe and give participants the chance to partake in larger events later in the year.

The first online tournament of the year is scheduled for Jan. 25 and 27. Participants who score highly in this event will qualify for the year’s first Major, which will boast a $500,000 prize pool and will take place from March 13 to 15.

To sign up for the online tournament, players will need to connect their EA account through Battlefy. Team captains will be required to fill out an online form with all participating teammate’s names to register the squads for the 2020 ALGS season. Players can find the full set of rules on Apex’s website.