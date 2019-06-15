Pro Apex Legends player shows off some great map rotation tricks

Map movement and positioning are two of the most important aspects to a winning run in Apex Legends. If you’re preparing for the start of the second season of Respawn Entertainment’s hit battle royale game, you might want to check out these great map rotation tricks that could give you the edge in some of your matches.

If you’ve gone high enough on Kings Canyon, you know that you’ll have to drop back down to the map or risk dying from being “out of bounds” for too long. Former FlyQuest pro player Dakota “Exko” MacLeod showed that sometimes you have to take that risk in order to provide you and your team with the slightest edge for victory.

Sweeter Mans Exko on Twitter Alright so I found some spots a few months ago that are nuts and aren’t used in comp I was saving them but honestly i’d rather see them used then not. So look below in the massive thread for some crazy Scrimmage tricks/rotations and spots to hide.

Exko showed off some of the most unique map rotations that we’ve seen in Apex, saying that he “was saving them, but honestly [he’d] rather see them used then not.” The multiple videos he shared featured him running into areas that we didn’t even know you could reach in order to cut travel time down and make it into the zone.

Some of these tactics involved using the abilities of Pathfinder and Octane, but many of the rotations were done simply by climbing into hidden areas of the map. The rotation from the main area above Cascades into the Artillery Base is a good example. Instead of forcing his team to run through the various choke points and risk dying to an ambush, Exko simply climbs over the mountain.

Sweeter Mans Exko on Twitter Main to Artillery from watch tower. Skipping all chokes. https://t.co/OiSGonpsbm

Season two of Apex is set to begin on July 2. With a new legend (Wattson) and gun (L-STAR) being introduced, these awesome rotations could help you rack up more wins, especially in the new Elite queues.

