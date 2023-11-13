Post Malone’s Apex Legends event is filled with quitters and players are fed up

Lifeline and Horizon wearing the new Post Malone collab skins in Storm Point.
Image via Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends players are sick and tired of their teammates leaving Three Strikes, they’re asking why they queued for the limited-time Post Malone event in the first place.

A player named olo13508 complained about the situation in a Nov. 12 Reddit post and asked why quitters don’t just play the normal battle royale modes if they’re going to treat it that way.

Why do so many people play 3 strikes if they’re just going to leave after one strike?
For context, Three Strikes is a limited-time game mode in Apex that gives each squad three chances. A full squad wipe is considered a strike, and accumulating three strikes results in getting eliminated. As such, it’s pretty discouraging if your squadmates leave after the first strike.

Although it’s frustrating when teammates leave, there are plenty of reasons why they might quit, including toxicity, poor team cohesion, and more. Similar to others who commented on the situation, we all have our own reasons for giving up sometimes.

Another plausible explanation is muscle memory. Many players have muscle memory of instantly quitting when their squad gets wiped out. This comes from the regular battle royale game mode. Apex players on Reddit have even admitted to making this mistake.

Regardless of the reason, players should always try to play the full three strikes rather than leave immediately. It’s always best to go down swinging.

Author

Cedric Pabriga
A freelance writer who mostly covers VTubers, Smash Ultimate, Genshin Impact, and industry news. He has three years of experience in video games journalism and his bylines can be found on sites such as IGN, IntoTheSpine, and Dot Esports. If he's not working, he's either listening to music or playing another RPG he got his hands on. Either that, or getting lost at a random place.

