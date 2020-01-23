Paris and Bucharest to host first 2 ALGS Premier events

The first two locations for the Apex League Global Series Premier events were revealed during the Apex Legends season four reveal stream earlier today.

The first Premier event will take place from April 24 to 26 in Paris, while the second will be in Bucharest from May 30 to 31.

Top teams on PC will gather at highly-competitive events this year to compete for over $3 million in prizes.

Respawn announced the league in December and confirmed that there would be 12 global live events where players from over 60 countries will be eligible to compete.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

For Premier events, the top teams from online tournaments will compete for a spot in the playoff stage of a major.

All information can be found on PlayApex.com. Respawn has promised to provide more details on the ALGS soon.