One ‘ridiculous’ Revenant Reborn ability has Apex Legends players begging for changes

Revenant Reborn has been causing chaos across the Outlands since his rework in August 2023, and after a month of carnage, Apex Legends players are finally fed up with battling the powerful simulacrum—they’re demanding nerfs.

Season 18’s changes saw Revenant’s pick rate skyrocket in Apex, and for good reason; his Forged Shadows ultimate has become one of the most feared abilities.

Today, the community has banded together to offer up potential tweaks for Revenant Reborn’s ultimate move, especially considering the power that it currently brings to any battle royale squad is, in their eyes, simply ridiculous.

Revenant’s ultimate ability provides a 75-health Shadow Shroud that surrounds him for up to 25 seconds. The main drawback to Revenant’s ultimate is the fact his hitbox increases, making him easier to hit in the process. However, some Apex players are convinced it actually doesn’t extend far enough to matter.

Then, once a Revenant knocks an opponent, the shield is completely replenished. This means Forged Shadows can be the demise of a whole enemy squad if used correctly.

Players claim it’s impossible to take a Revenant on in the final ring, especially if there are multiple squads within the vicinity. This issue spurred suggestions from the player base to reduce the amount of shield replenished after a knock.

By reducing Forged Shadow’s health to 50 health after every knock, some believe they can survive against an ult-using Revenant Reborn.

But until Respawn hears these calls, other Apex players said they would just simply have to avoid him at all costs. Several gamers admitted once they see a Revenant, they’re immediately expecting a difficult encounter or even a definite loss. Duo lobbies, in particular, seem to be one of the worst places to face a Revenant, according to the community.

Players expect there to be changes to Revenant’s kit at the start of the next season. But until the Oct. 30 patch lands on servers, Revenant may hold his place as a meta monster.

