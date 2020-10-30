Olympus will have portals, the restaurant where Revenant killed Loba’s parents, and the rocket from World’s Edge

Fans who are excited about Apex Legends’ upcoming map, Olympus, are in for a treat. The next arena has a handful of new additions, including large-scale portals, the restaurant where Revenant killed Loba’s parents, and the rocket from World’s Edge.

The portals are spread out across the map, but one of the easiest ways to find them is in a POI called The Rift—the blue energy area from the trailer. The section of the map contains an abandoned, loot-filled research camp, but that’s not its only appeal. There’s a rift in the center of the area and it’ll teleport any players who get too close to it.

The rift is part of a large-scale portal system called the Phase Runner. It’s an “industrial-sized portal that connects three distinct areas of Olympus,” according to senior level designer Dave Osei. The large-scale portal “will phase players to and from specific locations” scattered around the map—a useful tool for quick rotations. Unlike in Wraith’s portals, however, players who take advantage of the teleportation devices will take ring damage.

The Rift may not be the most striking POI in the flying city. Bonsai Plaza is “the crown jewel of Olympus,” according to Osei, and it holds a lot of important areas—including the restaurant where Revenant killed Loba’s parents.

The Reverie Lounge stands on two towers that overlook the plaza. There are only two ways to reach the restaurant: dropping straight into it or using two nearby ziplines. The Lounge holds a particular connection to the Apex lore: “the exact room where Loba’s parents were killed by Revenant,” Osei said.

Bonsai Plaza is divided into two parts: the open square below and the Reverie Lounge (and its surroundings) on top. Players who want to visit the Lounge may find some tough opposition. The area houses “high-tier loot” and “very close-quarters combat,” which may make it a particularly popular landing zone.

The rocket from World’s Edge is also a part of the new arena. The Arcadia Supercarrier made its way to Olympus straight from the planet of Talos (presumably with Rampart’s belongings still inside). The carrier “also houses close-quarters combat” and “is segmented into four distinct areas where defensive legends are likely to be very strong,” according to Osei. The carrier has access to “both a choke and a POI,” which makes it a prime destination when the ring closes near it.

Players can dive into Olympus and explore the map when Apex‘s seventh season, Ascension, drops on Nov. 4. And for those who want to get a feel of the map without having to worry about enemy fire, Respawn will release a “tourist mode” called Olympus Preview, which lets legends traverse around the map without taking damage from other players.