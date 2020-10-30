Apex Legends will have a “tourist mode” called Olympus Preview in season 7

There's no gun damage and the goal is sightseeing and getting to know the map.

Olympus is a beautiful city in Apex Legends and players will be able to explore it without the hassle of taking enemy fire. The new season is bringing a limited-time mode called “Olympus Preview,” which lets players explore the map and learn ring patterns without getting into firefights.

Olympus Preview allows players to land wherever they want to get to know the arena, discover ring patterns, and try out rotation options. It’ll be available for the first two weeks of season seven and requires 30 people to start instead of the usual 60.

The limited-time mode is a way to explore the map in a friendly setting without worrying about health and third parties. The biggest concern is the ring, which closes down on players rather quickly after the first round. But since there’s no reason to spend much time looting and nothing to hold back, the real danger of Olympus Preview is not wanting to leave an area.

The mode is a welcome addition for players who want to explore new areas that may be filled with enemies, such as Bonsai Plaza. Senior level designer Dave Osei called the POI “the crown jewel of Olympus” and it’s obvious why. The opulent area is divided into two levels: the plaza itself and a smaller building above, the prestigious Reverie Lounge.

The lower level houses the square itself, a wide, open area that accommodates multiple squads. The Reverie Lounge is home to “high-tier loot” and “very close-quarters combat,” according to Osei, and could quickly become a favorite landing spot for players who like to drop in hot.

Players can explore Olympus freely when season seven, Ascension, takes off on Nov. 4.