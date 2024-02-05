Category:
Apex Legends

Olympus returns to Apex’s map rotation in season 20 alongside Storm Point and World’s Edge

Storm Point lingers on.

Pedro Peres

Published: Feb 5, 2024 11:00 am
The center of Olympus, with Hammond Labs in display.
Image via Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends’ fifth anniversary may be a cause for celebration—especially if you’re a fan of a certain floating city. Olympus is back on the menu, Respawn Entertainment confirmed at a press event last week.

Olympus is returning to Apex with Storm Point and World’s Edge in season 20, taking the place of the iconic and controversial inaugural map Kings Canyon. This wasn’t such a long absence for Olympus, however. It sat out for just a little over a month since the latest change to the rotation.

A wide shot of the Storm Point map in Apex Legends.
Storm Point is here again. Image via Respawn Entertainment

Season 19 kicked off with Storm Point, Broken Moon, and Olympus. The latter two maps dropped out of the pool on Jan. 9, losing their spot to Kings Canyon and World’s Edge. The Solace arena moved back into the rotation temporarily during the midseason update, but it’s returning to the bench this time around.

World’s Edge, one of Apex’s most consistent maps, is also sticking around after its arrival in January, so players still have a bit more time to savor the game’s second location.

Storm Point, on the other hand, sticks around after its latest round of map surgery in season 19, surviving the entirety of the season in the pool. The developers touched on the map on a bigger scale with the beginning of Ignite, but the January patch also addressed minor pain points in the arena.

These three maps are bound to last at least until the middle of season 20, called Breakout, when Respawn may change what’s on the table. Until then, however, players can try out the sweeping gameplay adjustments on the way—including a large-scale rework of how Evo works and the introduction of the legend upgrades system.

You might also spot some new decorations in each of the arenas. Apex is turning five, after all, and Respawn is celebrating with an anniversary event and more. Apex’s 20th season, Breakout, kicks off on Feb. 13.

