Storm Point finally takes center stage in Apex’s map rotation for season 19

One of the most significant changes coming in Apex season 19 is to Storm Point. A drastic round of reworks is set to shift its negative perception among casual fans, and players will have plenty of time to explore the changes thanks to the upcoming seasonal map rotation.

As confirmed by world director Eduardo Agostini at a recent press event, the map rotation in both casual and ranked play for Apex season 19 will be Storm Point, Olympus, and Broken Moon. Kings Canyon and World’s Edge will be taking a back seat after enjoying a lot of time on the roster toward the end of season 18 thanks to the Halloween event.

Players were surprised when Storm Point was notably absent from season 18’s map rotation after teasers scattered throughout season 17 warned of the impending storm. Now that the storm has finally made landfall, though, Storm Point’s return to the map pool comes packaged with over 40 percent of the map getting touched up with the goal of improving its “fun factor,” according to Agostini.

With the cult-like following that Olympus has managed to adopt in the time that it has existed, fans will undoubtedly be happy to see it sticking around for another season. With its status as Apex’s newest map still intact, Broken Moon is also not a surprise to see again as part of the rotation. Both maps have had a lot less time in the sun in comparison to World’s Edge and Kings Canyon, especially factoring in the occasions when event takeovers have influenced the battle royale map pool temporarily.

All of the updates to Storm Point this season make it likely that the Mixtape playlist will get some tweaks too, factoring in some of the new POIs or the changes hitting old ones.

Season 19 of Apex Legends, Ignite, is launching on Oct. 31 across all platforms.

