Olympus domination to secure the win: Who won Apex Legends’ Twitch Rivals 2023?

Twitch Rivals returned for a short but sweet Showdown between Apex pros and content creators. The bounties are set for four games in the Tricks N’ Treats limited time event. Who goes home with the $18,000 first place finish?

TL Rogue shows he can still dominate in Apex tournaments with his first place finish for Apex Legends TwitchCon Twitch Rivals Showdown in Las Vegas. XSET Nocturnal and Noobking joined forces with Rogue in a two game domination on Olympus to secure the win against the powerhouse, TSM ImperialHal.

The heat was on for all 12 teams consisting of 36 content creators. In the draft up, leader Rogue chose Nocturnal and Noobking to join his team and the matchup demonstrated strength in the newly-added comp map Olympus. For two out of the four games, Team Rogue accumulated 37 points, setting a 13-point gap between first and second place.

Heading into game four, Team Rogue were five points behind Team ImperialHal and with a two-point finish in the final game. Then, taken out at sixth place, the heavens opened for Rogue and co. with a 20-point finish to seal ImperialHal’s fate.

Team Rogue’s 37 points on Olympus alone threw them into first place, beating out Team ImperialHal’s Showdown total of 31 points. For some pros like the entire TSM roster, their Apex time spent leading up to Twitch Rivals were inside scrims and ranked rather than in the LTE Halloween Event. Whether this put them at a disadvantage or not, in my opinion, players should treat every match as if it’s their last. Anything can happen in these lobbies, demonstrated by ImperialHal and sweetdream’s 24 kill win for Twitch Rivals 2022.

The best part about Team Rogue winning? Every member plays on a mouse and keyboard. With triple mouse and keyboard teams being dropped in favor of controller players like 100Thieves and FNATIC, we hope that mouse and keyboard teams like Team Rogue winning can shift the pro meta away from controller domination and toward a more balanced field of play.

A typical post-tournament tweet.



Looking for a team, want to compete and have been wanting to get back into it for awhile, times and scheduling can be worked around & I want to be in ALGS.



I do not want to IGL, I would like one however that’s not just an apple on the tree,… pic.twitter.com/gTfclCw1y9 — Rogue @ Twitchcon (@TTrebb) September 12, 2023

Since Sept. 2023, Rogue has been looking to get back into the pro league. With a long Apex history, having played this battle royale since its birth, Rogue is an underrated player in the scene due to his age and mechanical skills with a mouse and keyboard.

